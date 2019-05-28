Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 unveiled at China: Xiaomi's sub-brand was teasing its buyers with Redmi K20 and K20 Pro various updates, now the finally put rest to all the anticipations around the smartphones. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were unveiled today on May 28, 2019, at an event in China. Along with this, Redmi 7A price as also revealed.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 unveiled at China: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi’s much-awaited smartphones series, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were unveiled today on May 28, 2019, at an event in China. The Redmi K20 has been launched in a mid-range offering with a Snapdragon 730 chipset, while the Redmi K20 Pro has been launched as the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship processor-powered.

Besides this, the company also made sure to offer its buyers with a whole new limited edition of Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition variant with custom design along with the themes and wallpapers. Not just that, the company found an appropriate moment to reveal the Redmi 7A price, which it put on hold with the handset official in the previous week.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro, Redmi 7A price

The Redmi K20 Pro price starts at RMB 2,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. While the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 2,599. Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at RMB 2,799 and RMB 2,999, respectively.

The Redmi K20, prices are RMB 1,999 and Rs 2,099 for the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB options, respectively.

While the Redmi 7A, has been priced at RMB 549 and RMB 599 for the 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB storage options.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor with 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. A layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 are there at both the front and rear.

The Snapdragon 855 SoC offers an octa-core chipset based on the 7nm fabrication process. The gaming performance is handled at an Adreno 640 GPU and the Game Turbo 2.0 mode.

This phones comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. For software, the handset boots MIUI 10 completely based on an Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Camera dept

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP f/1.7 primary snapper, a 13MP f/2.4 secondary shooter, and an 8MP telephoto f/2.4 sensor.

The phone also gets a PDAF, 2x optical zoom, 2K video recording at 60 frames per second, a dual-LED flash unit, and HDR. For the purpose of selfies, the smartphone has fitted a 20MP f/2.0 camera which pops out of the top whenever it is required.

Connectivity

The connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Noteworthy, the handset also flaunts Hi-Res Audio and DC Dimming features.

There is a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Redmi K20 specifications

While Redmi K20, is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The specs of the Redmi K20 have been designed on similar lines of Redmi K20 Pro flagship. So you get the in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup, Android 9 Pie, and a beefy 4,000mAh battery. While the fast-charging support is limited to 18W.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price, Launch Date

The phone is likely to be released on 28-May-2019 which costs at an expected price of Rs. 26,390. The phone has variant of 6 GB RAM / 64 GB internal storage

