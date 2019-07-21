Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are all set for a sale on July 21, 2019, on Flipkart and mi.com.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be put on sale on July 21, 2019, on e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and mi.com. These smartphones were launched on Wednesday, on July 22 at 12:00 pm. Both K20 and K20 Pro will be up for purchase for the first time in India.

Three gradient colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue are available.

An instant discount of Rs 1,000 for the consumers. more such offers are available on Flipkart and mi.com on tomorrow’s sale.

At all Mi Home stores, these smartphones are available.

Checkout Redmi K20 series price in India, specifications and features:

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are available starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 in India.

Redmi K20 is available at two variants– with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 23,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes into two variants.

6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of K20 Pro will be costed at Rs 27,999.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 30,999.

8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 30,999.

In terms of launching offers, Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro will get an instant offer of Rs 1,000 discount after using ICICI Bank cards. Not just that, Xiaomi, will give a premium hardcover case worth Rs 999 in the retail box.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series: Specifications and Features

Both smartphones Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with a full-screen design offering a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera.

Standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Flagship up to K20 Pro version which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Featuring a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, it is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is available.

The handset also offers supporting features such as Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both devices feature in-display fingerprint sensor. Redmi K20 series also include 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App