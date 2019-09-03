Redmi K20 series: Xiaomi is set to launch Pearl White colour option for Redmi K20 series in India tomorrow. Scroll down to see price and offers.

Redmi K20 series: On July 22, 2019, Xiomi released its K20 series in three gradient colour options. Now, the company is set to add one more colour that is Pearl White, launching tomorrow.

K20 series smartphone, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were already launched in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colours. Now, both the smartphones will be made available in Pearl white colour option tomorrow.

Xiaomi India MD confirmed about launching through a tweet. On which company wrote, MI fans, gear up for an EPIC surprise about Redmi K20 series. Want to know what it is? The answer is in the image. Let’s see if you can solve this riddle fast, retweet if you were able to solve this riddle within a second.

Mi fans! Gear up for an EPIC surprise about #RedmiK20 series! Want to know what it is? The answer is in the image. Let's see if you can solve this riddle fast! RT if you were able to solve this riddle within a second. Hint: the 🖊️ holds the first clue.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yO6LCNHDF0 — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 3, 2019

In China, Redmi K20 Pro got the Pearl White colour option whereas Redmi K20 is still on hold. There is no clarity that the company will launch a new launch for both the phones, the company may give a colour option in Red K20 pro only.

Redmi K20 series: Price and offers

Redmi K20 will starts at Rs 21,999 whereas Redmi K20 Pro will start at Rs 27,999 in India. Talking about present price, smartphone Redmi K20 has two variant, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or128 GB storage. Redmi K20 with 64 GB storage cost Rs 21,999 and Redmi K20 with 128 GB storage cost Rs 23,999.On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro also comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro cost Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails for Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20 series: Specification

6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

20 megapixel pop-up selfie camera

Snapdragon 730 SoC

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto

13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App