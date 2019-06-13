Redmi K20: The Redmi K20 which has recently been released in China is set to hit Indian markets in a few weeks. The K20 will most likely be released in India under the name Poco F2. Read the article to know the design attributes and specifications of the phone

Redmi K20: The newly released Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are set to hit Indian markets in a few weeks, somewhere around mid-July. The K20 was released in China earlier on May 28 and has accumulated a fair amount of praise. This has left Indian consumers enthusiastic for its arrival in markets. It is rumoured that the phone will be introduced in India under the name Poco F2.

The Redmi K20 boasts a unique gradient look along with a plethora of colours. A pop-up selfie camera and triple back camera has left people excited. The device is protected by the latest Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back panels. The Redmi K20 runs on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 885 processor with a Super AMOLED full-screen display. Along with an impressive 6.39-inch screen, the phone also has a long lasting 4000 mAh battery, allowing for extensive prolonged use. The battery allows for quick charging, reaching 50% in about half an hour.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain has recently confirmed the phone’s release in India. The Redmi K20 was also released in Europe as a rebranded version called Xiaomi Mi 9T for a price of 329 euros, roughly translated to Rs. 25,800, sporting almost identical design attributes as well as specifications.

The Redmi K20 is set to be one of the most affordable high-end smartphones on the market right now. For all those looking for a budget smartphone capable of advanced performance characteristics, Redmi has delivered with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Touted as a rival to existing phones in the market like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Galaxy S10, the Redmi K20 offers a lot of the same features at a considerably lower price. The K20’s popularity in China sure seems to cement its worth, with almost 2 lakh units being sold on its first sale.

