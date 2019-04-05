Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro are available on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. Available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black, Redmi Note 7 Pro's 4 GB RAM/64 GB model is priced at 13, 999 while the 6 GB/128 GB variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999. The 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 is available at Rs 9, 999 while the 6 GB RAM/64 GB variant is priced at Rs 11, 999.

If you are looking for an affordable middle-range phone with attractive offers and great discount, your search ends here. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 have gone on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com from 12 pm (Noon) today, i.e April 5. Additionally, Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out calling and data benefits to customers. Priced at Rs 13, 999 for on Flipkart with additional bank offers and special price, The Redmi Note 7 Pro can also be availed at an EMI starting from Rs 465/month.

The handset, which is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black colour palettes, comes with 4 GB RAM/64 GB ROM that is expandable up to 256 GB. With a 4000 mAh Battery, the phone boasts of 48 MP + 5 MP Camera with 13 Mp Front Camera. The 6 GB/128 GB variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999. Meanwhile, the 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9, 999 while the 6 GB RAM/64 GB variant can be availed at Rs 11, 999. The handset is available in three colours, mainly Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red.

Simultaneously, Xiaomi is also hosting Mi Fan Festival 2019 in which customers can avail attractive discounts on other models like Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro among many others. In the sale, 3 GB RAM/32 GB variant of Redmi 6 is available at Rs 6, 999 while 64 GB variant is available at Rs 8, 499. Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM, which is originally priced at Rs 13, 999, has been slashed down to Rs 10, 999.

The last date to avail all the benefits of the sale is April 6, i.e Saturday.

