Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro to go on sale: Both the latest variants of the Redmi Note series including the Redmi Note and Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com and other Mi home stores on April 3 at 12 pm in India.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro to go on sale: Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro will be available on sale again in India on April 3 at 12 PM. Both the smartphones were launched in India in February. The cost of the basic model of Redmi Note 7 Pro featuring 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage is Rs 13,999 in India while its 6 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in 3 colour options including the Nebula Red, Neptune Blue and the Space Black. The basic variant of Redmi Note 7 featuring 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and its 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 is available in 3 colour options including the Ruby Red, Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi home stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is based on the Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a rear fingerprint sensor has 2 storage variants including the 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a dual rear camera set up including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 13-megapixel front camera and the smartphone is powered by a battery of 4,000 mAh.

Redmi Note 7 is based on the Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. The Redmi Note 7 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and is available in two RAM variants including the 3 GB RAM variant and the 4 GB RAM variant along with 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage respectively. Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel front camera for video calling and taking selfies. Redmi Note 7 is powered by a highly durable 4000 mAh battery.

