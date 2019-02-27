Redmi Note 7 Pro render images are out on social media. In the leaked photographs which have been leaked by Tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi phone can be seen in three different colour options, including Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red. In the previous week, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had confirmed the China launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, in the coming week.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, one of the much-talked phone is all set to debut in India. Ahead of the launch, a few of the render images have been leaked on social media. In the leaked photographs, the upcoming Redmi phone can be seen in three different colour options, including Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the images on social media. While the design of the Redmi pro 7 is similar to the Note 7 that was launched in the last month. In the last week, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had confirmed the China launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in this week.

It has been speculated that the Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 7 on February 28. Redmi Note 7 was introduced in China last month.

Furthermore, Tipster gave insights regarding the phone. It will have 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. Earlier, this month, Xiaomi CEO suggested that the handset may get a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option as well. It shows that it could have at least two variants of the new Redmi model.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone with model number M1901F7BE surfaced online in a listing. It was suspected as Redmi Note Pro 7.

Check out the Redmi Note Pro 7 (expected features)

It will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, unlike, the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor on the Redmi Note 7.

A Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Redmi Note 7, in contrast, comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch design.

It has a dual rear camera setup as well as a fingerprint sensor. The device measures 159.21×75.21×8.1mm and packs a 3,900mAh battery.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price (expected)

A price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900). CEO Weibing in a recent picture posted a photo suggesting that the Redmi Note 7 Pro price could be set around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

China pricing

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600). It has a storage option for 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option. The price can go up by CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Further, for 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, the price is CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900).

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More