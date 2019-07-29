Xiaomi’s one of the most popular budget smartphone, Redmi Note 7 Pro was always a tough deal to grab due to its high demand and minimum sale. The smartphone was on a special open sale on the 5th anniversary of the Shenzhen based company. The sale ended on July 25, 2019, and now the Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be available on an open sale until July 31, 2019, and all the customers who missed the chance to grab the deal before July 25 can now get the smartphone at reasonable prices in the open sale. A banner of the sale is present on the official website of Mi and the smartphone is also available at Flipkart.

The banner on the official website clearly says that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available 24 into 7 starting from Rs 13,999. The message is not so clear on the official website but once the visitor clicks the banner, it reveals that all the smartphones are available to buy right now. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available on Flipkart but only the 4 GB + 64 GB and the 6 GB + 128 GB RAM variants are available on the Flipkart. The Flipkart has only some selected color variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The basic variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro including 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal memory is priced at Rs 13,999 and the model with 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999 and the high-end model including the 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Nebula Red color variants. Mi.com has also shaken hand with Airtel and is offering Double data offer which lest the prepaid customers get up to 1,120 GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling on opting to recharge with the plans of Rs 349 to Rs 249 plan for the first ten months.

