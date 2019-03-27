Xiaomi's models Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 is presently, on sale again in India through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. It will be the third sale of Redmi Note 7 Pro and fourth sale of Redmi Note 7. The sale already began at 12 pm. The sale is offering several benefits such as up to 1,120GB data, along with unlimited calling through Airtel network.

Xiaomi’s models Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale again in India on Wednesday, March 27 through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The third flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro and fourth sale of Redmi Note 7 began at 12 pm. The sale offers multiple benefits for the buyers such as up to 1,120GB data, along with unlimited calling through Airtel network. Reliance Jio subscribers are also entitled to receive a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above. Both models- Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 were launched in India together in the late previous month. Both models sport dual rear camera setup and waterdrop-style display notch. Apart from India, the models are available for purchase in China.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro priced in India at Rs. 13,999. It has a storage space of 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999.99. Redmi Note 7 will come in various options such as Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black .

Unlike, Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 price in India begins at Rs. 9,999 for the base. It has 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. While the 6GB RAM model which comes with 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11, 999. The Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 11,315. It comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, it comes along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. The storage options are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 Pro camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. It has a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It has also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity

Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery supporting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0.

Similarly to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It has also 32GB and 64GB with an inbuilt storage options. Both fo which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera

It has a dual rear camera set up along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 7 is different from China’s variant in this aspect. The latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 camera as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup. While the other camera being a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, it has a front 13-megapixel sensor. The camera should support AI Portrait mode. It has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection. It can recognise up to 12 scenes.

Connectivity

However, in terms of connectivity, Redmi Note 7 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 4.0. Lastly, the phone measures 159.21×75.21×8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

