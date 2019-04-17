Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 has been put on sale in India on April 17, 2019 through Flipkart and Mi.com. After selling 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India, this is also the first sale after Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 7 price in India starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, while its 6GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. Redmi Note 7 comes in varied colours such as Onyx black, ruby red and sapphire blue colour.

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India on April 17, 2019 via Flipkart and Mi.com. This is also the first sale after Xiaomi announced it had sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. The Redmi Note 7 price in India starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, while its 6GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. Redmi Note 7 comes in varied colours such as Onyx black, ruby red and sapphire blue colour. Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model, while its 6GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Neptune blue, nebula red, and space black colour options.

Price details as per storage as per sale offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/ 64GB Rs. 13,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Rs. 16,999

Redmi Note 7 3GB/ 32GB Rs. 9,999

Redmi Note 7 4GB/ 64GB Rs. 11,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro has the specifications such as dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

Optics

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options

Redmi Note 7 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Apart from this, the phone is packed with a 4,000mAh battery supporting a Qualcomm’s quick charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 10 which is based on Android Pie featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core qualcomm snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Optics

Redmi Note 7 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor which comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfie cameras, a 13-megapixel sensor at the front is required. The camera supports AI Portrait mode and it features AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

There are also 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, Redmi Note 7 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and the Redmi Note 7 is packed with a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. It measures with 159.21×75.21×8.1mm and weighs 185 grams size,

