Remi Note 7 Sale @ Amazon, Mi.com: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to put Redmi Note 7s for sale on Amazon and Mi.com from today May 29, 2019, 12 pm. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7S in the Indian market after a series of leaks and rumours, and went on sale for the first time as a Flipkart exclusive on May 23, 2019.

The phone will be available in multiple variants. The price starts from Rs. 10,999 for the entry model. This comes with a configuration of 3GB/32GB variant, while the top-spec variant will be available for purchase at Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is also available in two other variants in three different colours – Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7, reflecting the same specs. The device comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display which merges into the Gorilla Glass 5 covered back panel, after following a Xiaomi’s new Aura design scheme.

This device is sported in a Snapdragon 660 SoC with a 2.2Ghz. This has been paired up with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone features 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 lens which had been previously sported in Redmi Note 7 Pro.

This lens has been paired up with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor for creamy blur effect flaunting portrait shots. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, features a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Redmi device comes with a 4000mAh battery which enabled the users to play games, web browsing and social media apps without the user running for the charger. The battery on the phone from a Type-C port supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Besides this, the device also gets an IR blaster and a 3.5mm jack for music playback.

