Redmi Note 7S launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 7S today at 12 noon. This will be the company’s second smartphone in the 48MP camera category. Check price, specifications and other details for Redmi Note 7S.

Redmi Note 7S launch LIVE updates: Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone device Redmi Note 7S. According to the reports, Xiaomi will unveil the device today at 12 noon. Xiaomi will be hosting the live stream of Redmi Note 7S launch on company’s site @ Mi.com. Xiaomi’s recent smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro had impressed the users with its features after which, company is adding another smartphone to the Note 7 series. This will be the company’s second smartphone in the 48MP camera category. The Xaiomi Redmi Note 7S will be available on Flipkart and Mi India website.

A few days ago, Xiaomi had shared a picture of Earth taken from a high altitude with Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera. The photo carries a watermark of Redmi Note 7S at the bottom. Although the price of the smartphone has not revealed by the company yet, it is expected that the smartphone will cost under Rs 10,000.

The feeling when you get your hands on #RedmiNote7S. 😀 I generally don't dress up like this, but posing with this amazing #48MP camera phone is special. 😇 How do you like this steaming hot Red coloured Gorilla Glass 5 back? 🔥 Launch on Monday!#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/BsHlwEJahM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 17, 2019

Check specifications for Redmi Note 7S launch:

Dual Rear Cameras

Xiaomi’s latest device Redmi Note 7S will be loaded with 2 sensors. The primary sensor will be of the 48-megapixel resolution, while details of the second sensor has not been revealed by the company yet. It will be the second smartphone in the 48MP camera category, which takes good quality pictures even in low-light. The Portrait mode with depth-of-field bokeh effects for the selfie camera and detailed daylight shots makes it stand out of the queue.

Glass and red colour

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi’s Vice President Manu Kumar Jain revealed that Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a glass back panel just like Note 7 Pro and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. He revealed that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in red colour.

Rear fingerprint sensor

According to the reports, the Redmi Note 7S will have a rear fingerprint sensor just like Xiaomi’s other mid-range smartphones.

