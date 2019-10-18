Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon sale on October 21: The much-awaited Redmi Note 8 Pro was recently launched in India and the first sale of the smartphone is going to start on October 21, 2019. Have a look on the price, specifications and features of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon sale on October 21: The all-new Redmi Note 8 Pro made its debut in India a few days ago. the phone comes with a lot of flagship features in the price of mid-range smartphones. From 64-megapixel primary camera to 8 GB RAM, the smartphone comes with a lot of unique and latest specifications. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s first sale will start from October 21, 2019, at 12:00 PM via the e-commerce website Amazon.in. The most unique and major feature of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it comes with built-in Alexa and it is going to be the first smartphone to come with this feature.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon sale: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch dot notch HDR display and dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone runs on the Helio G90T processor which is a gaming focussed processor performs excellent while multi-tasking and the phone also come with a splash protected design. The processor works on the liquid cool technology due to which the smartphone remains 4 to 6 degrees Celsius cooler than other phones while playing heavy games. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera set up including a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in the three different storage variants including 6 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB internal storage and the storage of the phone is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The most unique feature of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it comes with built-in Alexa and is the first smartphone to sport this feature. Now the user can simply ask Alexa to play music in their Redmi Note 8 Pro or to compile one’s shopping list or connect to the Fire TV.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Amazon sale: Price in India

The 6 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro accompanied with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 15,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro paired with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 17,999.

