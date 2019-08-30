Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are all set to hit the Indian markets in 8 weeks, revealed by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain through a tweet. The two smartphones of Redmi Note 8 series have been launched in China on Thursday and followed by that Jain revealed the time of India launch of the two smartphones.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the most-talked Redmo Note 8 series smartphones, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will launch in India in 8 weeks. The two smartphones of

Redmi Note 8 family were launched in China on Thursday alongside a Redmi Tv and upgraded version of

RedmiBook 14. Just after the China launch event of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series, Jain took to his Twitter to announce the good news for all the Mi fans in India.

It is likely that the new Redmi Note series will launch in India post-Diwali and it is expected that China versions of

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will come to India as well. Just wonder the Redmi Note 8 with Snapdragon 665

SoC. With MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 64- megapixel Quad camera, Redmi Note 8 Pro becomes the world’s first smartphone to come with these amazing features.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the much-upgraded version as compared to Redmi Note 8 in almost every aspect.

Whether processor, screen, camera quality, battery backup, and more, Redmi Note 8 Pro beats the Redmi

Note 8 in every manner. And of course, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be costlier than the Redmi Note 8. Let’s have a look that what Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 has to offer to the Mi fans.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

Display: 6.39-inch display with 1080×2340 pixels of screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Processor: The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

RAM and Storage: The Redmi Note 8 will be available in two different variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Camera: It will come with quad rear camera setup which will include primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens and it will have a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Battery: The smartphone will be powered by a 4000mAh battery with 18W turbocharging advantage.

Software: The new smartphone will run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Display: The Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch with 6.53-inch FHD+ display.

Processor: The first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T.

RAM and Storage: The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in two different variants, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

Camera: Same as Redmi Note 8, it will also come with quad rear camera setup which will include primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. And it will have a 20MP selfie camera.

Battery: Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by 4500mAh battery which supports 18W turbocharging, so you get the long-lasting battery backup.

Software: Similar to Redmi Note 8, it will run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India (expected)

As it is expected that China versions of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will come to India, therefore, India’s price of the Redmi Note 8 is expected to be under Rs 10,000 and the price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to be starting from Rs 14,000 in India.

