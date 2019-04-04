Redmi Pro 2 spotted with Snapdragon 855 SoC, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera set up: The upcoming flagship smartphone of Redmi is going to feature a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera set up and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone is rumoured to be named as Redmi Pro 2.

Redmi Pro 2 spotted with Snapdragon 855 SoC, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera set up: The specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone of Redmi has been leaked online. The latest smartphone of Redmi is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera and is going to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The latest renders of the smartphone show the Redmi Pro 2 and it will integrate a triple rear camera setup which will include a 48-megapixel camera as well. while considering the specifications of the smartphone, one can clearly come to the point that the Redmi Pro 2 is the same flagship smartphone on which the company was working for a long time. a tipster has leaked the poster of the upcoming smartphone of Redmi named as Redmi Pro 2 on a website. The poster states the fact that the smartphone is going to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the smartphone will sport a pop-up selfie camera too.

The leaked renders indicate that the smartphone is going to feature a gradient back panel, a pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera set up. Through the images, it can also be assumed that the smartphone is going to have a no-notch display. The power button and the volume button of the Redmi Pro 2 are placed on the right edge of the smartphone.

The Redmi Pro 2 is going to be the first flagship smartphone of Redmi to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The leaked photograph was a bit blur but it can be clearly identified that the smartphone is going to feature a no-notch display, a pop-up selfie camera and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Redmi has already confirmed that the smartphone is going to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Any other information about the smartphone or its launch has not been disclosed until now.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More