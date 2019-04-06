A few hands-on images of Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone have been leaked on the microblogging sites in China, claimed to be under Redmi flagship. It features a centrally-positioned pop-up camera, sporting in a peppy red paint has again the raised the curiosity to look at the smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855.

A smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 claimed to be a Redmi flagship, recently surfaced online in China. Adding to the leaks, a new photograph is doing the rounds on the social media under Redmi flagship showcasing a centrally-positioned pop-up camera and sported in a peppy red paint. The photos alleged to be as a Redmi smartphone showing triple rear cameras. Already, Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone, however, no details have been revealed so far such as launch date, internal specifications, and market availability among others.

In the photograph, the smartphone featuring a pop-up selfie camera, flanked on either side by antenna bands, indicated the device a metallic build. The colour of the alleged Redmi flagship showcases a bright shade of red. It has similar resemblance to the smartphone that was clicked with the Xiaomi CEO in the same frame.

Meanwhile, Redmi chief Lu Weibing had confirmed that a Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship is underway. Xiaomi chief Lei Jun, reported the upcoming high-end Redmi offering a pop-up selfie camera and a full-screen design.

Recently, a poster showcasing the Redmi 2 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera was leaked online claiming to be the highly Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship. However, the design of the two devices, especially the positioning of the pop-up selfie camera is different. This time too, this new leaked pictures might have also faced scepticism.

Meanwhile, Redmi is planning to launch Redmi Pro 2 claiming it to be the first Snapdragon 855 powered device with a pop-up selfie camera and an edge-to-edge display with no holes.

