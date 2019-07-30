After making a strong presence in smartphone sector, Xiaomi's subsidiary brand Redmi is stepping in smart TV segment. To every Redmi smart tv excited buyer's disappointment, ahead of the big launch in China, specifications and pricing have been revealed in the latest leaks.

Xiaomi’s subsidiary brand Redmi is all set to enter into smart TV sector. Reportedly, Redmi is working on two new smart TVs. However, the timeline of the launch of the Redmi smart TV is yet to be revealed and China will be the first market to witness the Redmi smart TV. However, ahead of the big launch, several pictures have been leaked online. Pictures have been leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore.

The leak has revealed several details regarding this new smart TV. Be it the features, price specification, the leaks have all the required details for the buyers for two smart TVs.

Two Redmi smart TV

One of the Two Redmis smart TVs will be sported with 70-inch 4K UHD screen while the other or the cheaper one will be of 40-inch 4K UHD screen. Model number of the two Redmi smart TVs have also been released in the leak.

70-inch 4K UHD screen has a model number of L70M5-RA while the 40-inch TV has L40M5-FA as its model number.

Pricing

Redmi smart TVs will be priced at a lower rate. Possibilities are high that it will be cheaper than Mi TVs. One of the cheapest smart TVs will be available in the market right now.

Sported with the same specs, will offer 4K UHD screen. It will give an improved quality of visual experience to the users.

Ambhore has posted every details on Twitter and also mentioned the launch of the details.

No official confirmation have been made yet about the launch of the Redmi TVs in India. taking consideration of the Xiaomi’s Mi TVs sale, it is incomparably turned out to be one of the best product in the market. Within one month of sale, it was sold out at No. 1 smart TV brand in India.

