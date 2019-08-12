Reliance AGM 2019: At the at the RIL’s 42nd annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani under the Jio Fiber Welcome plan has announced that Jio Fiber customers who take up the annual plan will get an HD 4k LED television and a set-up box for free.

Reliance AGM 2019: During the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani today announced that Jio Fiber customers who take up the annual plan will get an HD 4k LED television and a set-up box for free. He added that that the free TVs are part of Jio Welcome Offer that the company will be rolling out for early Jio GigaFiber users. However, the brand of the TVS has not been revealed yet, The complete information has not been revealed that the TV will be completely free or some payment will have to be made.

He during the meeting said Saudi Aramco will buy a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemical business. He also made a big announcement related to the launch of Jio Fiber broadband service. Jio has crossed the 340 million subscribers, which is the world’s fastest-growing telecom company. Jio is now India’s biggest telco and the second largest in the world in terms of subscribers, revenue, and services.

Another big announcement made by the Ambani is the partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.

