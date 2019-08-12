With Jio GigaFiber services, Reliance aims to expand its digital connectivity platform across all commercial sectors. The service will offer enhanced internet experience to users from rural to urban areas.

With the announcement of Jio GigaFiber service that is slated to launch on September 5, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani underlined the relevance of integration between digital connectivity and commercial sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture.

In the agriculture sector, the culmination of digital technology and wisdom of Indian farmers will create a Smart New Green Revolution in India, said Ambani. The service will aim to play a key role for both farmers and consumers as it will lead to more income generation and product availability for farmers and consumers respectively.

In the agriculture sector, Jiofiber aims to enhance agricultural productivity through digital technology. While for the healthcare sector, the idea is to ensure affordable and quality services. To narrow down the physical barriers between hospitals and people in remote locations, the service aims to offer e-diagnostics, genomics and other cost-effective solutions to farmers.

Jio-Microsoft Alliance – Jio to set up a network of large world-class datacenters across India powered by Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) August 12, 2019

Reliance will be offering free LED TVs to all first-time users as part of its Jio Welcome offers. The initial plan will start at Rs 700 per month. As mentioned earlier, for Jio Forever/long-term plan owners, there will be free TVs. The announcement for Jio GigaFiber was made this morning at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries. The commercial launch will be held on September 5, 2019. The broadband service was in its beta phase till last year and it was available under the free to preview offer.

With Jio GigaFiber, Reliance aims to expand its userbase. It has claimed to have already completed 15 million user registration and plans to reach out further to a target of 20 million more users.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App