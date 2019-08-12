Reliance Industries on Monday announced that the Jio GigaFiber services will be launched on September 5 and as part of its welcome offer, all registered users will be given free LED TV.

The 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries announced that the commercial roll-out of JioGigaFibre FTTH broadband services will be held on September 5 this year.

Till last year Jio GigaFiber was in its beta phase and the users were availing the service under the free to preview offer. Among a slew of announcements, Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani officially launched Jio Gigafiber whose plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month. The company now aims to reach out to 20 million residents by next year. It has claimed to have already surpassed 15 million registration from 1600 towns in the beta phase.

What are the services under Jio Gigafiber?

All cable operators who have partnered with Jio will now be able to serve audiences with the Jio set-top box.

It will start at a monthly plan of Rs 700 and is expected to go up to Rs 10,000 in terms of price.

It will start at a monthly plan of Rs 700 and is expected to go up to Rs 10,000 in terms of price. For all the users who opt for Jio Forever plan/long-term plan, they will be given free LED television. The free TVs are part of Jio Welcome Offer.

The company aims to culminate multiple experiences and reach out to masses with augmented reality, holographic technology and VR devices. The idea is to give all users from rich to poor a personalised experience.

Shri Mukesh D. Ambani addressing shareholders at 42nd Annual General Meeting of #RIL https://t.co/NmVIcbu17e — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 12, 2019

Other than the monthly plans, Jio’s commercial (IoT) internet of things will be available in the market from January 1, 2020, onwards. Currently, the company is running data-based trials and from August 15 onwards, all interested users can register themselves for JioFiber using MyJio and Jio.com. Ambani said that the rollout will be availed to the localities with the highest number of registrations.

