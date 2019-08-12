Reliance AGM 2019: At the 42nd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani has unveiled the next generation of its smart feature phone - the Jio Phone 3. Here are the key features and the expected price of the phone in India.

Reliance AGM 2019: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in its 42nd annual general meeting on Monday, has made some of the big announcements about the launch of much-awaited Jio GigaFiber and Jio Phone 3.

At the Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani the next it unveils eration of its smart feature phone – the Jio Phone 3. The Jio Phone 3 could be powered by a MediaTek chipset and is expected to hit the market in a month’s time.

Reliance Jio which is one of the best telecom service provider in the country launched their JioPhone series in India back in 2017. They had started with the JioPhone, then launched the JioPhone 2 last year, and now Reliance Jio had revealed its third series which will be called the Jio Phone 3.

Jio Phone 3 price and Key features

Reports claim that Jio Phone 3 will be available at a 5-inch full touchscreen display. The Jio Phone 3 will also be available at 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD. The expected Market price of the Jio Phone 3 is Rs. 4,500 which is a significant price bump when compared to earlier versions of the JioPhone.

It’s been said that the Jio Phone 3 will have a 5-megapixel rear camera at the back and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter up front. Also, it was rumoured that the Reliance Jio will start filling up stocks of the Jio Phone 3 at the offline stores starting July 2019

Also, it’s been expected that the Jio Phone 3 is to be slightly more powerful offering services like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

