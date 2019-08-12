Reliance AGM 2019: The much-awaited JioFiber announcement was made at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).Apart from that Mixed Reality and cloud gaming were also showcased at Reliance’s AGM today.

Reliance AGM 2019: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani hosted its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, August 12, 2019. Apart from the much-awaited JioFiber announcement, Mixed Reality and cloud gaming were also showcased at Reliance’s AGM today.

The Reliance Jio introduces that the Jio set-top-box under which the users will be able to play games with anyone from anywhere across the world. Players will be able to join their friends via video conferencing for a session of social gaming. Akash Ambani said about this game that Zero-latency gaming platform will be provided with Jio GigaFiber.

The demonstration was also showcased at the that FIFA 2019 was played on the console without any apparent lag. This was done with the help of the JioFiber connection.

Apart from Jio Set-top box, Jio MR headsets were also unveiled at the AGM, which offers virtual reality experience. The Jio Holoboard, the mixed reality headsets will be available for purchase in the market at an “extremely affordable price

Top Gaming companies like Microsoft Game Studios, Riot Games, Tencent Games, Gameloft have teamed up with Reliance Jio to put forward their games.

The 42nd AGM meeting of the Reliance is being held at Birla Matushree Auditorium in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani’s wife Neeta Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s mother Kokilaben Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani, son Akash Ambani and Akash’s wife Shloka are also present on the occasion.

