Reliance AGM 2019: Mukesh Ambani announces Jiophone Monsoon Hungama offer, Jio to launch JioPhone2 for Rs 2,999 from August 15: After launching JioPhone — India Ka Smartphone — Reliance has announced the second installment to the JioPhone franchise today, August 12, 2019. JioPhone2 is all set to be launched in the market from August 15, 2019, the Independence Day. While addressing the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the company in Mumbai, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani echoed the motto of Reliance that is to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution. JioPhone was released last year for over 500 million Indians who were using feature phone with no Internet accessibility, Ambani said.

He added that most of the people could not afford smartphones, which is why, Reliance came up with JioPhone. JioPhone was available for a fully refundable deposit of Rs 1500, or simply for free. He revealed that over 325 million people across the nation availed the scheme and became registered JioPhone users. While the scheme would continue, Ambani announced JIOPHONE “MONSOON HUNGAMA” offer, an attractive scheme to feature phone users.

Ambani explained that from July 21, people have been exchanging their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for just Rs 501. He added that the company has now reduced effective entry cost of the JioPhone from Rs 1500 to as low as Rs 501. He then added that with an aim to accelerate the digital revolution in the country, the JioPhone2 will be available at an introductory price of only Rs 2999.

He asserted that more information offers will soon be made available on jio.com. He added that Jio is now aiming at 100 million users to be registered on this JIOPHONE platform in the shortest possible time.

