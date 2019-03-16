Reliance Jio back with Celebration pack offer: Reliance Jio is back with the Jio Celebration pack offer under which specific users can avail data benefits up to 8 GB. To add the data, Jio Prime members need to go to the My Plans section in the My Jio app. The additional Jio Celebration Pack offer will be seen under the user's plan details.

Reliance Jio back with Celebration pack offer: Telecom service providers like Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel are competing with each other in order to provide maximum benefits to the customers in the most affordable and pocket-friendly rates. To maintain the legacy in the competition, Reliance Jio is again up with its Jio Celebration pack with 8 GB free data to specific users. The Reliance Jio Celebration pack offer can be availed by the users with a validity of four days. Under the offer, users can avail 2 GB daily data or 8 GB total data for free as reported by a website.

Jio Celebrations pack will be available for selected users and the pack can be activated from the MyJio app. The special offer is only for the people who have Jio Prime membership and an active prepaid plan. The free 8 GB data will be credited to the eligible consumer’s account on the My Jio app.

To add the data, Jio Prime members need to go to the My Plans section in the My Jio app. The additional Jio Celebration Pack offer will be seen under the user’s plan details. As per the reports, the Jio Celebration pack offer will expire on March 17, 2019, and the validity of the pack will vary from user to user. If the Jio Celebration pack is activated then the expiry date and time of the plan will be added to the original plan details and status.

Previously, Jio Celebration pack was provided to the company’s eligible customers in the month of September last year and earlier this year in January as well. The Jio Celebration pack initially offered 10 GB data to eligible customers but now the customers can avail only 8 GB data from the offer.

In order to compete with the much affordable plans of Reliance Jio, telecom service providers Vodafone and Airtel have also cut down their prices to a great extent. Previously both the companies were providing only 1 GB data for a whole month along with unlimited calling at Rs 169 but now the companies are offering 1 GB daily data accompanied with unlimited calling for a month at the same rates.

