Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited is all set to launch Jio Fiber broadband service across the country. All the exciting offers for the customers looking to opt for Jio Fiber broadband service will be revealed within a few hours. The packs are likely to remain between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The customers will enjoy a minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps and a maximum of 1 Gbps. During the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last month, the FTTH high-speed broadband service was announced.
Live Updates
Wha will be JioFiber plans?
As already announced by Reliance Jio, the monthly plan will be between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The customers will enjoy a speed of 100 Mbps on a minimum pack and 1 Gps on a maximum one. The plans will be out only after the official commercial launch of Jio Fiber later in the day.
More about Jio 4K set-top-box
The Reliance JioFiber will be coming with a DTH service for the customers. It will be provided through a 4K set-top-box with a landline connection. There will be no installations charges for the set-top-box. Its price will be also revealed today. The device will be having a suite of Jio apps like JioGames, JioSaavn, etc. Reports said that it is unlikely the set-top-box will support Android.
Jio Fiber broadband registration open on official website, check steps to register
The registration for Jio Fiber broadband service has started the registration process for the customers on the official website at gigifiber.jio.com. All the interested people can visit the website and register on. Check here how to register for JioFiber. Reliance JioFiber launch today: Steps to register, features and other details