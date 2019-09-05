Reliance Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited is all set to launch Jio Fiber broadband service across the country. All the exciting offers for the customers looking to opt for Jio Fiber broadband service will be revealed within a few hours. The packs are likely to remain between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The customers will enjoy a minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps and a maximum of 1 Gbps. During the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last month, the FTTH high-speed broadband service was announced.

