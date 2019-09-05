Jio Fiber annual plan has been released today at the minimum price of Rs 699 for the package of Bronze and is provide with various other packages. Jio Fiber has released a total of 6 plans. Here is the full detail of the Bronze package of Jio Fiber.

Jio Fiber has unveiled the data prices and plans and it has all started at the minimum rate of Rs 699 to the maximum rate of Rs 8499. Jio Fiber is India’s first all fiber broadband service which is the first broadband service to start from 100 Mbps and will go upto 1 Gbps. Jio Fiber released 6 plans – Titanium, Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The Bronze Plan which is the lowest is from Rs 699, the Silver plan costs Rs 849, the Gold version calls Rs 1,299 per month, the Diamond plan will be charged Rs 2,499 per month and the big daddy, the Platinum plan, will be available for a monthly payment of Rs 8,499. The last plan guarantees a speed of 1 Gbps. Jio Fiber is set to be 5G and 6G ready and can scale up when the technology is introduced.

The Bronze plan is the cheapest plan and comes with various offers. The monthly rental plan of the Bronze package will cost upto Rs 699 and will provide the 3 months of muse of Jio cinema and Jio Saavan.

It also comes up with long term plans in which you can choose only two option given from the three, the options are as they will provide you with one 6W Bluetooth speaker and the MRP of the following speaker is Rs 2999 and the second option gives you the offer of two extra months which will help you to save the money upto Rs 1398, the third option gives double data which means it will provide you with 2400 GB of data for a year.

The 6 month plan gives you two options of one extra month of the plan and the other option gives you 50% extra data but you can only choose one from the above given options. The one extra month of the plan will help you to save Rs 699 and the 50 percent extra data will give you a total of 900 GB data.

The 3 month plan of the Bronze package will provide you with 25 percent of extra data which means it will get you the total data of 375 GB.

