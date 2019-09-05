Jio Fiber Gold plan: Here is the complete details of the much-awaited Reliance Jio Fiber Gold Plan. The price, date plan, free TV, internet speed, amount and other details.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber. The telecom company has categorized its Jio Fiber plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The six plans including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Gold plan offers 500GB + 250GB additional data at 250Mbps for Rs 1,299. The plan also offers free voice calling across India, TV Video calling and conferencing, Zero-latency gaming, home networking, and device security. The plan also offers 24 inches HD TV worth Rs 12,990. The plan also offers Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5000 and 4k Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400.

Other plans include Bronze plan starts at Rs 699, Silver plan at Rs 849, Diamond plan at Rs 2,499, Platinum plan for Rs 3,999, and Titanium at Rs 8,499.

Customers can apply and register for Jio Fiber through the company’s official website. The process for getting the Reliance Jio Fiber plans involves phone number, email ID and home address. The candidates can confirm the registration through the OTP which one will receive on the registered phone number. Once the registration process is complete, a Reliance Jio sales representatives will connect with you to facilitate the installation of Jio Fiber broadband service.

All JioFiber users will get value-added services if they subscribe to the JioForever annual plans which include Jio Home Gateway, Jio 4K Set Top Box, subscription to OTT apps as well as unlimited voice and data. Giga Jio Fiber services are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab.

