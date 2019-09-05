Reliance Jio Fiber broadband launch September 5: Reliance Industries Ltd. is going to launch Jio Fiber broadband today with all-new exciting plans and high-speed internet connection to enjoy the digital space without any obstructions. Here are the answers to the questions you must have in your mind regarding Jio Fiber.

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband is all set to launch today in major cities across the country and the registered users will be able to take the advantage of a high-speed internet connection and smart home solution from today onwards. The Jio Fiber service, which was known as Jio GigaFiber till now, has been one of the most awaited products from Reliance since the launch of Jio mobile prepaid plans.

On August 12, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. made an announcement related to the Jio Fiber. At launch, Jio Fiber is expected to announce one of the cheapest broadband plans and tariff details to take on existing high-speed internet providers such as Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet.

So far, the company has only disclosed that the Jio Fiber broadband plans will cost between the range of Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The low-priced plans will give customers an experience of 100Mbps internet speed, which will go to 1Gbps with top-most broadband plans of the company.

Here are some frequently asked questions by the customers and their answers

What is the main aim of Jio Fiber?

Jio Fiber is the latest optical fiber-based broadband service by Reliance Industries Ltd. The main aim of the service is to set new standards in internet connection speeds in India at an affordable cost.

What data plans Jio Fiber is offering you?

Jio Fiber will roll out commercially today. The detailed Jio Fiber plans will be disclosed today at the launch event. Data plans are expected to start at 100 Mbps and offer you experience up to 1 Gbps.

Is Jio Fiber available all over the country?

Presently, Jio Fiber broadband connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Noida, Patna, Punjab, Vadodara, Surat, Agra, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vizag, Jamshedpur, Varanasi, Haridwar, Meerut, Prayagraj, Port Blair, and more to be revealed.

What after consuming monthly Jio Fiber data plan? Will speed be the same?

Jio Fiber offers plan starting at Rs 700 with 100 Mbps speed. As expected, users will get 100GB data at 100Mbps. After the consumption of the monthly data provided, users can recharge their Jio Fiber data plan again with a booster pack which includes 40GB additional data.

Do existing Jio Fiber preview users have to pay the deposit amount again?

No, as existing Jio Fiber users paid Rs 4,500 as a security deposit during the installation of the connection. These existing users do not have to pay the deposit again. Current users would only need to pay extra data plan charges that starts from September 5.

Will you get a router as part of the package?

Customers will be asked to pay an upfront charge of Rs 2,500 as a security deposit for the installation of Jio Fiber. The package would only include the router. Users will have to pay a separate amount for a chosen data plan.

What is the Jio Fiber Helpline number?

For any help or assistance on connection, internet issues, speed or information on data plans and other services, customers can call at 18008969999.

