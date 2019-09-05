Jio Fiber Platinum Plan: Here are the complete details of Reliance Jio Fiber Platinum Plan. It includes welcome offers, high internet speed, data plan, and other details.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber. The telecom company has categorized its Jio Fiber plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The six plans including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. The platinum plan is the second-most premium plan, offers 2500GB data at 1Gbps with monthly plan rental at Rs 3,999. The plan offers free voice calls across India, TV Video calling and Conferencing, gaming, home networking, and device security. Apart from these, the Platinum plan also offers VR Experience and premium content service support. Platinum is priced at Rs 47,988 and offers 30,000GB at 1 Gbps. Customers would get a 32-inch TV, Jio Home Gateway and a 4K set-top-box with leading OTT apps along with the annual pack. Jio Fiber is said to be 5G and 6G ready and can scale when technology is introduced.

The plan also includes Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000 and 4K Set-top Box worth Rs 6,400. The first plan is the Titanium plan, the most premium plan priced at Rs 8,499. This plan offers 5,000 GB data at 1Gbps speed. The Titanium plan offers TV Video calling and Conferencing, home networking, gaming, free voice calls across India and device security.

Jio Fiber plans starts at Rs 700 per month and goes up to Rs 10,000 with data speed starting at 100Mbps. A Jio Set-Top Box also launched today. The customers will enjoy a speed of 100 Mbps on a minimum pack and 1 Gps on a maximum one. The plans will be out only after the official commercial launch of Jio Fiber later in the day.

Giga Jio Fiber services are currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App