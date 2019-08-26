Reliance Jio Fiber registrations: The registrations for the Reliance JioFiber have been started and here are few simple steps following which you can easily register yourself for the broadband service.

Reliance Jio Fiber registrations: Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service is going to make a commercial debut on September 5, 2019, and the company is also going to unveil all the details regarding the plans and their prices. The Reliance Jio Fiber plans will start at a price of Rs 700 per month with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps and the cost of the plans will go up to Rs 10,000 per month as per the speed of the plans. The Reliance Jio Fiber is currently being tested by the name if Jio GigaFiber in some selected cities. Getting a Reliance Jio Fiber connection will depend upon the colony or the township’s approval you are living in. Users are still permitted to register on the Jio website in order to show their interest ion buying a subscription for them.

Steps to register for JioGigaFiber:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Reliance Jio Fiber, gigifiber.jio.com.

Step 2: Chose the location for which you want JioGigaFiber connection and make sure to mention that the written address is your work address or your home address.

Step 3: After entering the address, enter all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: You will get an OTP on the mobile number you mentioned, enter the OTP to complete the verification process.

Step 5: After verification, the website will show a message that the company will connect with you for future updates.

As per the latest reports, the JioGigaFiber is in the testing mode, the company will need approval from the Resident’s Welfare Association (RWAs), townships, etc to enter your colony or building.

While the JioFiber is in the testing mode, it will offer 100 GB data per month and the security deposit will be Rs 4,200 and the company will install the WiFi router in your house.

JioFiber also has previously introduced the Welcome Offer under which the customers will get an HD or a 4K LED TV for free with the JioFiber connection. A free 4K set-top box will be provided in the Welcome offer as well. The LED TV will be available for the customers who opt for the Jio Forever Plans.

