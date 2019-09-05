Reliance Jio Fiber Silver plan: Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber plan. It has released the data prices and plans which comes up with a welcome offer. The minimum rate starts at Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 8,499. Jio has claimed to be the fastest broadband service to start from 100Mbps and will go up to 1Gbps. The Jio Fiber has categorized its services into 6 plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The silver plan offers 200GB+200GB additional data at a speed of 100 Mbps at Rs 849.

The Silver plan is the second cheapest plan after the Bronze and comes with various offers. The three months plan of the Bronze package will cost up to Rs 849 and will provide muse to OTT apps which will give you the access to Netflix, Amazon and other apps.

Talking about the long term plan, you can choose only two option given from the three, the options are as they will provide you with one 12W Bluetooth speaker and the MRP of the following speaker is Rs 3,999 and the second option provides the two extra months offers which will help you to save the money up to Rs 1,698, the third option gives double data which means it will provide you with 4,800 GB of data per year.

The 6-month plan offers you two options of one extra month of the plan and the other option provides you 50% extra data but you can only choose one from both the options. The one extra month of the plan will help you to save Rs 849 and the 50 percent extra data will give you a total of 1,800 GB data.

The 3-month plan of the Silver package will provide you with 25 percent of extra data which means it will get you the total data of 750 GB.

Customers can apply and register for Jio Fiber through Jio’s official website. To get the Jio Fiber plans to offer you will have to register your phone number, email ID and also home address. The candidates can confirm their registration through OTP which you will be receiving on your registered phone number. Once the registration is done, a Jio Fiber sales representative will contact you to complete the installation of Jio Fiber broadband services.

