Reliance Jio fiber: The Reliance Jio Fiber is going to launch commercially for the masses on September 5, 2019. The Reliance Jio Fiber is the brand’s fiber-optic broadband service. Jio is aiming to connect homes across India with not only high-speed internet but some smart home solutions as well. In order to avail the Reliance Jio fiber service, all the interested customers can pre-register themselves for the service. The beta testing of the Reliance jio fiber has also started in various cities of India.

Reliance Jio fiber data plans:

The reliance Jio fiber data plans basic price will be approximately Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 as per the plan. Jio has not given clear details about all the plans but as per the speculations, Rs 700 plan of Jio fiber will offer a speed of 100 Mbps. The costliest Jio fiber plan of Rs 10,000 will offer a speed of 1 Gbps of data speeds.

Reliance Jio Fiber offers:

Like other Reliance jio mobile data plans, the Jio fiber plan will also come with additional benefits. All the Jio subscribers will get a free voice calling service in the country. Free jio calls can be made to mobile and landline. The Reliance Jio fiber also comes up with a free subscription to premium OTT service. Jio is also going to launch First Day first Show offer under which its subscribers will be able to watch the movie on the same day it gets released in the theatres.

Reliance Jio set-top box:

Reliance Jio fiber subscribers will be getting a free set-top box which will allow the users to watch OTT content, make group video calls and stream locals channels as well. Jio has partnered with local cable operators as well for its set-top box. Jio set-top box can be also used as a gaming console. It is compatible with various gaming controllers. This set-top box also supports MR and VR content.

