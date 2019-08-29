Reliance Jio Giga Fiber set top box photo leaked: Reliance Jio smart set top box which will be officially released on September 5 is likely to provide OTT content and cable TV together, said reports.

Reliance Industries is all set to step into the digital TV services with its Jio Fiber, which will be launched on September 5. Earlier this month, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Annual general meeting (AGM) had announced the launch date and featurs of the Jio Fiber. Ahead of the official release, pictures of the Reliance Jio Giga Fiber set top box have been leaked.

As per the reports, the Reliance Jio Giga Fiber will be a triple play model to provide data, voice and TV services.

All these services will be provided at a very cheap cost starting from Rs 700 for the base plan. Users may expand services according to the various plans which costs up to Rs 10,000 per month.

Along with the Reliance Jio Giga Fiber package, the company will provide a free landline connections for unlimited local and national voice calls.

The packages will offer different data, speed and services depending upon the plan and its cost selected.

The third offer will be a the Tv connection which is tipped to put forth a competitive edge over the existing DTH box and a better high definition quality TV channels will be provided.

Notably, the Reliance Jio faced backlash and protest from the local cable operators (LCOs) who said they would lose their business if big company like Reliance would enter step into this business and their livelihood will be at risk.

Also the company had a risk that LCOs may damage Jio’s infrastructure. Keeping the situation in mind, as a solution, Mukesh Ambani purchased majority stakes of local cablea like Hathway, and Den.

Now Reliance Jio would be using the already set up infrastructure of the LCOs which are affiliated to the MCOs to provide a better connectivity to the customers.

