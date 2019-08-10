Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will launch its new the Reliance Jio GigaFiber services on August 12. It is expected that three different boardband data plans will be announced.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Tech giant Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is all set to commercially launch its new Reliance Jio GigaFiber services on August 12. The service will provide various broadband data plans, which will be a debut launch. Reliance Jio will launch three different data plans. It is also said that the data plans will be cost effective and will offer great internet speeds to its customers.

According to the latest updates, Reliance Jio had announced that at least three data plans will be introduced. It has also revealed that the cheapest data plan will cost only Rs. 500 monthly and it will offer 100Mbps internet speed. The second plan under Reliance Jio GigaFiber services is dubbed as Triple Pay Plan, is expected to be priced at Rs. 600. This plan will include DTH service, Broadband internet as well as landline services while the third or Reliance Jio GigaFiber’s premium plan will be priced at Rs. 1000 per month.

Jio GigaFiber’s premium plan will offer all the services offered in the first and second plan including other services like TV and support of IoT products . Jio is also likely to offer all of its GigaFiber plans as a complimentary service in landline.

Reports say that Reliance Jio is at present running a GigaFiber Preview Offer which offers up to 100Mbps internet speeds to its consumers. Customers should note that Reliance Jio offers only 50Mbps Wi-Fi speed however users the full 100Mbps speed can be accessed by users with LAN connection to the router. Jio is also likely to introduce a similar 50Mbps broadband plan.

