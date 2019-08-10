Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Reliance Jio will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 12 and announce products including Jio GigaFiber service and JioPhone 3. Ahead of the big launch, the telecom is running a GigaFiber Preview offer providing customers with data speeds up to 100Mbps.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Reliance Jio will conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 12. It is expected that the telecom giant will announce products including Jio GigaFiber service and JioPhone 3. The telecom is running a GigaFiber Preview offer which provides customers with data speeds up to 100Mbps.

The telecom will most likely to give more details on its GigaFiber service at the upcoming AGM. US brokerage firm Bank of America- Merrill Lynch has also revealed details regarding the expectations from the new internet service. Presently, the Jio’s GigaFiber service is available in beta testing and users can sign up for it.

Users need to follow certain steps to register at the Gio Fiber service:

Visit GigaFiber.Jio.com/registration. Provide the required information like address, full name and mobile number.

Presently, Jio GigaFiber is available with a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. Users will receive up to 100Mbps speed for 100GB of data with 90 days validity. Once the data service is completed, users can get a top-up of 40GB data done through MyJio app or jio.com.

At the time of launch, Jio promised its GigaFiber service offers maximum speeds of up to 1Gbps. This telecom will offer different plans providing different peak speeds.

Jio would be competing with other fiber optic broadband companies like Spectra and ACT Fibernet. These two companies also offer 1Gbps download speeds but only in selected cities.

Reliance is also expected to launch its GigaFiber service with similar low tariffs. As per reports, one of the offerings from Jio will include a Triple Pay plan, consisting of broadband, DTH and landline for Rs 600 per month.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App