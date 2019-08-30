Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be free for 2 months: Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be free for preview customers for a minimum of two months at a refundable security deposit of Rs 2500. For more details scroll on.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber to be free for 2 months: Reliance JioFiber a combo service of internet, telephone line service, and television set up box is all set to be launched on the third anniversary of Reliance Jio on September 5, 2019. The service which is set to bring a big change to the broadband services in India will be available for free for preview customers for a period of 2 months! The subscribers who are interested can claim the service at the amount of Rs 2500 which is a refundable security deposit.

As per reports, Rs 2500 comprises of Rs 1000 installation charges and Rs 1500 will be the security deposit amount after the service rolls out on September 5, 2019. Reliance Industries announced the concept of Jio GigaFiber in it’s Annual General Meeting a few weeks back where they revealed that the JioFiber will be priced at Rs 700 a month to Rs 10,000 as well, with the minimum speed of 100 Mbps going up to a maximum speed of 1 Gbps on selected plans.

The users who are interested and want to enroll themselves for the free two-month plan at a refundable security deposit amount can register themselves by visiting the Reliance Jio’s official website. Click on this link to be redirected gigafiber.jio.com/registration The Jio Fiber connections will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, all the metropolitan cities and in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Varanasi, Meerut, Lucknow, Punjab, Haridwar, Allahabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai and many more.

Among many other plans Reliance Jio also announced it freebie offer where their welcome offer will give members an HD or 4K LED TV with a 4K setup box for free. Till now Reliance Jio GigaFiber plan has revived 1.5 crore registrations and the industry is aiming to cover more than 2 crore residencies, 1.5 crore business entity establishments and 1600 towns and cities.

