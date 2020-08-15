On 74th Independence day of India, Reliance Jio has come up with a special offer. Reliance Jio, with the purchase of JioFi4G Wireless hotspot, is giving 5 months of free 4G data along with free Jio-to-Jio phonecalls. To avail this offer with Jio, customers will have to buy JioFi device which costs INR 1,999, along with the JioFi, users will have to purchase one of the data plans for JioFi.

There are three plans for customers to choose from and get it activated on their JioFi device. Customers have to purchase a JioFi hotspot device from a nearby Reliance Digital store or the official website of the company and get the Jio SIM activated. Once the SIM is inserted in the device, the activation completes within the next hour. Customers can check the activation status of their plan on My Jio app.

Reliance Jio offers a range of plans and customers may choose according to their need and budget preferences. The first plan is the most affordable one which is priced at INR 99 for 1.5 GB of data per day, the validity of this plan is 28 days. The 2nd plan costs INR 249 which gives 2 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. 3rd and last plan comes with 3 GB daily data for INR 349 and is valid for 28 days.

Jio also offers Prime membership for all three plans. For the first plan, the membership charges are INR 99 and it offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 1000 minutes of Jio-to-other network phone calls for 28 days and 100 national SMS daily for 140 days. Prime membership of 2nd and 3rd plans is also priced at INR 99 and avail similar offers.

