Reliance JioFiber: The Reliance JioFiber is going to make its commercial debut today. Here is a list of frequently asked questions and their answers so that the masses can understand the thing.

From JioFiber helpline number to offered games, all questions answered: Reliance Jio Fiber will commercially launch on September 5, Thursday, 2019. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced a number of exciting features and complementary products. Here are few common questions related to the Reliance JioFiber which can come into anyone’s mind and are most frequently asked questions related to Reliance JioFiber.

What is JioFiber?

JioFiber is a new broadband service introduced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and is based on optical fibre. The main focus of the service is to provide high broadband speeds in the country at pocket-friendly rates.

Jio Fiber is available in which cities?

As per the current scenario, the JioFiber connections are available in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Vadodra, Surat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Agra, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Vizag, Punjab, Varanasi, Patna, Meerut, Port Blair, Haridwar and various other cities. As per the reports, from more than 1600 towns, people have registered for the JioFiber.

What is the price range for the JioFiber plans?

As per the reports, JioFiber will offer 100 Mbps data speed at Rs 700 and will offer 1 Gbps speed for the plan which could cost up to Rs 10,000. Exact details of the plans and the prices will be revealed on September 5, 2019.

Will JioFiber provide cable TV channels?

Reliance JioFiber will come with a 4K set-top-box that will provide various broadband subscriptions which will support the broadcast of TV channels. These channels will be broadcasted with the help of local cable operators in various towns as Relinace has collaborated with local cable operators like Hathway, DEN and GTPL.

What if someone has exhausted the monthly JioFiber plan, will it hamper the speed?

The base plan of the JioFiber will start at Rs 700. Under the basic plan, all the users will get 100 GB data at a speed of 100 Mbps. If the user consumes complete data, they can opt for the booster packs that offer 40 GB additional data.

Can someone recharge my monthly JioFiber data plan twice a month?

The JioFiber is under the beta testing mode and the users are only allowed to recharge their JioFiber monthly data plan once in a month. After consuming 100 GB data, the users can opt for the 40 GB additional data booster pack.

From where can people choose my JioFiber connection or recharge my data plan?

Customers can recharge their JioFiber connection simply by visiting the MyJio app.

What is the JioFiber helpline number?

For any complaint, query or assistance, all the consumers can make a call on the JioFiber helpline number 18008969999.

What is the JioFiber first day first show feature?

In this offer, customers can enjoy a movie in their homes on the same day the movie is released worldwide. All benefits will not be launched immediately after the launch of the JioFiber as they are scheduled to debut by mid-2020.

Can users play games on the JioFiber set-top-box?

Reliance industries have stated that by using the 4K set-top-box JioFiber will be able to play console-like games as the company has announced its partnerships with Riot games, Tencent games, Microsoft games studio, Gameloft and a few more well-known gaming brands.

