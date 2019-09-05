Reliance JioFiber installation free for all customers: As per the official website, the installation and the connection of the Reliance JioFiber will be done for free.

Reliance JioFiber installation free for all customers: The Reliance JioFiber is going to make its commercial debut on September 5, Thursday, 2019. Reliance Jio officially launched the JioFiber broadband service at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as the company is going to provide the service in some selected cities in the country with a minimal deposit of Rs 2500. As per the reports, all the customers who took the preview offer of the JioFiber will not have to pay for the JioFiber service for two months from the launch date of the JioFiber which is September 5, 2019.

As per the reports, Reliance JioFiber will be offering services for free for a minimum time period of two months to all the customers who opted for JioFiber preview offer. This will be applicable just after the commercial launch of the JioFiber which is on September 5, 2019. Apart from that, customers can also take the refundable amount of Rs 2500 security deposit at any time.

As we all know that the basic plan of the JioFiber will cost around Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month in case of the high-end plan. The company will reveal all the plans and the prices as per the offered data speeds and validity of the plan. The JioFiber plans will also include free voice calls and high data speeds from a minimum of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps per second. As per the announcement of the Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer, customers will get a 4K or HD TV accompanied with a 4K set-top-box. The welcome offer will be provided to only those consumers who will opt for the Jio Forever annual plans.

As per the reports, the company will charge Rs 1500 as security amount which will be refundable and Rs 1000 as installation charge which will be non-refundable but as mentioned on the official website the company is going to install the devices for free and no charges will be taken for the installation and connection processes. The exact prices and offers will be confirmed by the company today.

