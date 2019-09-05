Reliance JioFiber launch today: Reliance JioFibre is all set to hit the Indian Markets commercially on September 5, 2019. The prices of all the services announced will be unveiled today. Here's a list of family plans which JioFibre offers. Scroll down to know more.

Reliance JioFiber launch today: The prices of much-anticipated Reliance JioFibre will be unveiled today on September 5. Last month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at the 42nd Annual General Meeting announced services that JioFibre subscription will offer. The subscription prices will start from Rs 700 per month to Rs 10,000 depending upon the needs of the customer. It will also offer different family plans which will include internet services for mobile phones, broadband, DTH, international calls among others.

Here is a list of family packages that GioFibre will offer:

1. Jio Postpaid plus offer: By choosing this offer, the customers will get platinum grade service and product experience which means if a new Jio mobile connection is taken or users having other connections switch to Jio, they will get service at their residence to set up the SIM card and then activate the connection.

2. Reliance JioFibre has new plans for families, in the family plan all the members can share the same single data plan and pay for it in a single bill.

3. Reliance Jio will also offer cheap calling rates for International calls. It will be 1/10 as compared to the rates offered today.

Shri Mukesh D. Ambani addressing shareholders at 42nd Annual General Meeting of #RIL https://t.co/NmVIcbu17e — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 12, 2019

4. Customers will be able to use ISD cheap rates on the Jio Home Phone wireline service which will be attached to JioFibre broadband connections.

5. The tariff packages of JioFibre offers tremendous speed ranging between 100Mbps and 1Gbps depending upon the offer customer chooses.

6. Customers will be able to make free local and STD calls with the wireline phone that JioFibre offers.

The aim of Reliance JioFibre is to provide services to 20 million people and make their life easy with the all in one JioFibre service. JioFibre is competing with Airtel Broadband, Videocon, Tata Sky, Spectra, BSNL among others. The main challenge is targetting users who are using Airtel or Vodafone services and make them switch to JioFibre.

