Reliance JioFiber launch today: The prices of Reliance JioFiber will be announced today along with the offers and tariffs. Here's a list of plans that competitor Airtel V Fibre offers to the users. Scroll down to know the best offers.

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Reliance JioFiber will be commercially announced today on September 5. The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the JioFiber tariffs last month at the 42nd Annual General Meeting. The subscription prices of Reliance JioFiber start from Rs 700 per month to Rs 10,000 with 100Mbps and 1Gbps. Other services include free access to OTT apps, unlimited calls and cheaper ISD calls. Customers will have to choose the best tariff according to their budget and needs. The biggest competition of JioFiber will be Airtel V Fiber.

The Airtel V Fiber broadband offers high-quality Wi-Fi modem and HD videos. Currently, it provides four V-Fibre data plans to the customers. Here’s a list of all the broadband plans that Airtel V Fiber offers:

Basic- The basic Airtel V Fiber plan offers 100GB data per month with the speed of 40Mbps. The tariff also includes unlimited local/STD call and Airtel Xstream. The plan also offers 200GB bonus data. To avail, this plan customers pay Rs 799 per month.

Entertainment- The Entertainment Airtel V Fiber plan offers 300GB data with 100Mbps speed. Along with the tariff, customers get complimentary access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream and Zee5 Premium. The plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls and 500GB bonus data. This Airtel V Fiber plan is available for Rs 1,099.

Premium- The Premium Airtel V Fiber plan offers 600GB data with the speed of 300Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. With this plan, customers can get access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream. The plan is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. Users can also avail bonus data of 1,000GB with the Premium plan.

VIP: The VIP Airtel V Fiber plan is the most expensive plan available for Rs Rs 1,999 per month. With this plan, users can get access to unlimited internet with 100Mbps data speed, and unlimited local and STD calls. It should be noted that Amazon Prime Video is available for a year and Netflix is free only for three months.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App