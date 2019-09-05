Reliance JioFiber launch today: The plans and prices of the Reliance Jio Fiber will be revealed today. Here is Steps to register for Reliance JioFiber @ gigifiber.jio.com and its features.

Reliance JioFiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is all set to hit the Indian market commercially on September 5, 2019. JioFiber’s broadband services are said to provide speed up to 1 Gbps as per the choice of the plan along with a number of latest features. The registrations for the JioFiber are going on and anyone can do the same by visiting the official website of the company.

Here are simple steps to register for JioFiber:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Reliance Jio Fiber, gigifiber.jio.com.

Step 2: Chose the location for which you want JioGigaFiber connection and make sure to mention that the written address is your work address or your home address.

Step 3: After entering the address, enter all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: You will get an OTP on the mobile number you mentioned, enter the OTP to complete the verification process.

Step 5: After verification, the website will show a message that the company will connect with you for future updates.

The set-top-box comes with various features like VR and MR content, gaming support, and content from other OTT platforms. Jio set-top-box comes with the support for gaming controllers and it also supports popular games like the FIFA 2019. More games are expected to be introduced at the platform as Jio has partnered with companies like Microsoft and Tencent games.

Jio Fiber subscribers will also get access to the premium content from top OTT platforms. Jio has still not confirmed that which OTT companies will be the part of its venture. Apart from OTT services, Jio set-top box will also support local channels. Jio has also declared the First Day First Show offer which will allow the consumers to watch the movie on the same day of its worldwide release.

