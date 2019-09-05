Reliance JioFiber registration: Mukesh Ambani is all set to launch his new gig, the JioFibre services today. Customers who wish to take the JioFibre services or JioFibre Connections can check how to register for JioFiber connections and services in this article.

Reliance JioFiber registration: JioFibre, which had created all the hype even before its launch is all set to be commercially launched by Reliance today, September 5, 2019. The much-awaited Jio Fiber broadband connections will be available at major cities and towns in India. The company had last month announced the launch of JioFibre, which will provide a number of services in the digital space. The new JioFibre services include DTH service through a 4K set-top-box with a landline connection, broadband connections, etc.

Customers may also note that there will be no installations charges for the set-top-box, however, they only have to pay Rs. 2500 for the router. The company will reveal the price of the same at the launch event. The device is set to have Jio apps like JioGames, JioSaavn, etc.

For availing broadband connections, customers have to register themselves through the JioFibre portal. check out the instructions to register online given below.

How to register for JioFiber broadband connection?

Customers have to go to the official website of JioGigaFibre – https://gigafiber.jio.com/ to book a High-Speed Internet Connection

On the homepage, you have to first pick the location in which you want to get the broadband connection

Select either of the options, Home Adress or Work Address

Click on the Confirm button to confirm your address

Now, enter your name, mobile number and email (which is optional)

On submitting, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your provided number which will have to be entered for verification

Further, proceed to avail the services as directed on the page

If you have any complaint, query or need assistance, then customers can contact the authority on the JioFiber helpline number – 18008969999.

