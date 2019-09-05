Reliance has launched today Jio GigaFiber with full data plans. The company has been announced six plans with various offers like Home Phone landline service, Set-top box content partnerships and more.

After a wait for a year, Jio GigaFiber has finally released. Reliance JioFiber has launched today with six plans with offering various facilities to customers. The company has announced information about the JioFiber plans, price, Set-top box, Home Phone landline service, preview plan migration, content partnerships and more.

Titanium plan is the premium plan of Jio GigaFiber. The plan which is priced at Rs 8,499 offers 5,000GB data at 1Gbps internet speed. The Titanium plan offers TV Video calling and conferencing, free voice calls across India, home networking, gaming, and device security. The most premium plans of Reliance Giga Fiber also offers premium content support and VR Experience.

The JioFiber data plans have been categorised into six plans- titanium, platinum, diamond, gold, silver, bronze. The lowest of all is the Bronze plan which priced at Rs 699 offering 500GB-200GB data at 100Mbps speed.

Reliance Jio targets to reach 20 million residences across the country and 15 million business sectors in 1,600 towns with its brand new JioFiber service. At its Annual general meeting (AGM) this year, the Reliance has generated more than 15 million registrations across 1,600 towns.

The JioFiber also comes with its annual plans, JioFoerever. The company is offering annual plans for all the monthly data plans. The annual JioForever plans are available from Rs 8,388. The offer includes 4K set-top box, Home Gateway, free Bluetooth speaker and access to Jio content. The Titanium JioForever plan, which is the premium plan is available for Rs 101,988. It offers Home Gateway, a 43-inch 4K TV and a set-top box.

The Reliance JioFiber services are available in major cities including Mumbai, Agra, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata. Noida, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Ghaziabad, Patna, Varanasi and Meerut. After the launch of the JioFiber, the broadband service will be available in more town and cities across the country.

