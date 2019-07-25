Samsung announced that the sale of the device Galaxy Fold will begin in the month of September. The device has been redesigned after sending it for some improvements. From changing the screen to adding a protective layer the Infinity Flex Display into the device, several transformations have been made in the phone.

No specific date has been announced yet. However, the price will remain $1980. Several changes have been made to design the phone. Few are the enlisted below:

1. Top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been elongated beyond the bezel which means the users will not be able to remove it.

2. More reinforcements are provided. This has been provided to give a better protectiveness to the device from external particles.

3. Top and bottom of the hinge has been strongly designed wit the newly addition of protective caps.

4. Metal layers are being added bottom of the Infinity Flex Display to provide protection for the screen.

5. Space between the hinge and hoody of the Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Changes which have been introduced are making us even more excited to see this newly designed Galaxy Fold.

Images of newly designed Galaxy Fold are being shared on social media.’

In the images, two devices appear to be similar, however, the close of top part of the hinge gives us an idea of an extra piece located inside the hinge. This is expected to secure the device from the debris. Seemingly, these changes are subtle one will give better idea once the product will hit the market.

