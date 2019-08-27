Samsung Galaxy A10s has been launched in India on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The price for its 2GB variant with 32 GB internal storage will start at Rs 9,449.

Samsung Galaxy A 10s Launched in India: Samsung has launched its much-awaited smartphone Samsung Galaxy A 10s in India on Tuesday. The smartphone was launched globally earlier this month. This is the improvised and successive version of Samsung Galaxy A10 which was launched in Q1 2019. Galaxy A10s has come up with several improvements including the dual rear camera setup, as well as higher resolution front camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A 10s price in India

The price for Samsung Galaxy A 10s starts at Rs 9,499 for its 2GB RAM variant and 32GB internal storage capacity while its 3GB RAM accompanied with 32GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 10,4999. It will be available in three color variant including Black, Blue and Green color.

As per the reports, the smartphone will go on sale in India from Wednesday, August 28, 2019, through Samsung’s own online retail stores including Samsung India E-shop and Samsung Opera House. The company has not released any launch offers till now.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

The smartphone runs on the latest version Android 9.0 Pie with dual-SIM(Nano) settings. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display accompanied with a powerful Octa-core Samsung Exynos 7884 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM depending on the RAM variant.

Samsung Galaxy A 10s features a dual rear camera setup, with a primary camera of 13-megapixel along with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is of 8-megapixel paired with f/2.0 aperture lens for the selfie lovers.

The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A10s can be expanded up to 512 GB with a specially dedicated memory card slot in the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A10s supports 4G VoLTE and comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the phone.

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy A10s has been built and designed especially for Indian customers who are looking for better display, superior camera, powerful battery, and fingerprint sensor.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App