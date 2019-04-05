Samsung Galaxy A20 debuts in India: The Samsung Galaxy A20 has been launched in India. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup and is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh. The smartphone will be available at a cost of Rs 12,490.

Samsung Galaxy A20 debuts in India: The Samsung Galaxy A20 has made its debut in the Indian Market. The smartphone will be available in India from April 10, 2019, in three different colour options including blue, red and black. The Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a dual rear camera setup and is based on the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone also features infinity-V display and is available at a cost of Rs 12,490. The smartphone will be available at Samsung’s online store and other e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20 is the fourth smartphone of the A-series in India after the Samsung Galaxy A50, A30 and the A70. The pricing of the Galaxy A70 is still not unveiled. Samsung Galaxy A20 features 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V super AMOLED screen. The smartphone is based on the Android 9.0 Pie along with the company’s One UI. Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on the octa-core Exynos 7884 processor. The Samsung Galaxy A20 will be available in 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB internal storage option. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Director of Mobile businesses, Samsung India, Aditya Babbar mentioned in a press release that as a leader of global technology, the company is committed to providing the latest innovations to the consumers. Samsung Galaxy A20 permits the user to do a lot with its outstanding camera featuring Ultra-wide lens. The highly durable battery with fast charging support and USB Type-C connectivity assures that people can easily keep their smartphone charged through day and night.

