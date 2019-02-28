Samsung Galaxy A50, A30, A10 India Launch, When and Where to watch live streaming online free: The Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its much-awaited Galaxy A series in India today. Samsung will be launching three smartphones under the series — Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50. Watch online free live streaming of Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A50.

The Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil much-awaited Galaxy A series in India today. The firm will be launching three smartphones under the series — Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50. The three devices were recently launched at MCW 2019, however, the firm will be officialy launching the smartphones in Mumbai at around 2 pm today. Samsung A series’ launch is coinciding with Redmi Note 7 series in India.

Samsung Galaxy A series: Livestream details

Like Galaxy M series launch, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A series live. The launch will be streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s own website. The launch will commence at around 2 pm today.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications:

A 6.2-inch HD+ resolution display

Octa-core chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage

Features 13 MP camera on the rear with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front

Galaxy A10 runs on custom Samsung UI, based on Android 9 Pie OS

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications:

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

A dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP super wide angle lens

Features a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications:

First Galaxy A series smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor

A 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an infinity-U notch, offering 90%+ screen-to-body ratio

A triple camera setup with a 25 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor

Under the hood, it supports a 4000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port.

