Samsung, recently announced the Galaxy A series in the Indian market. The Galaxy A series will include various smartphones like- Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the higher spec Galaxy A50. However, the top-spec variant, Galaxy A50 has similar features with the flagship smartphones. A few of the render images of A series of mid-range smartphones have been leaked on the PriceKart.com.

Here are the few features enlisted below:

It has a display with a teardrop notch on top of the smartphone device. Similarly to Galaxy M series, it will also come with a slightly thick bottom chin. With an in-display fingerprint scanner for device unlocking. A triple lens rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash at the bottom. A Samsung logo will be placed at the middle of the rear panel.

Camera specs

The camera specs also been revealed in the leaked renders.

The smartphone’s rear camera comprise of a 25MP primary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP tertiary camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

The front of the device will pack a 25MP camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.2 aperture value.

The camera specs have indicated that this smartphone will have some powerful imaging capabilities.

Bottom Panel of Smartphone

The bottom panel houses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

Headphones

The device will also have one 3.5mm audio jack for connecting wired headphones to the device.

The Galaxy A50 will run on Android 9.0 Pie. Also, the smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery unit under the hood.

Processor/Storage

It will run on Samsung’s in-house Exnos 9610 processor which will be paired with 6GB of RAM for multitasking.

An onboard storage of 128GB to store all the files and data.

Charging facility

Galaxy A50 could also employ fast charging with a power brick of 15W.

Colours

The Galaxy A50 will launch in black, white, and blue colour variants.

