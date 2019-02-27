Samsung Netherlands has released the prices of the recently, launched Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 phones at an event. In a press release, Samsung Netherlands mentioned that Galaxy A50 is costed at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). This has been revealed ahead of the India launch. However, the Samsung Galaxy A30 price has not been disclosed. Samsung India will hold an event on, February 28 in Mumbai.

Korean Technology giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 phones at an event in the Netherlands. While the price and other details were not being revealed. As per a press release, Samsung Netherlands, the Galaxy A50 is costed at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). The global rollout of both phone models will begin in the middle of next month. Probably, in the mid-March, the Galaxy A50 will be available, confirmed by Samsung Netherlands. However, the Samsung Galaxy A30 price has not been disclosed yet. While Samsung India will conduct the ceremony on February 28 in Mumbai to release the information about the new Galaxy A series phones. It will be launched at Galaxy A50 in the country in the month of April.

Expected: Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India

Samsung Netherlands noted that the Galaxy A50 will carry EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). However, the smartphone’s India price will be different than the Netherlands pricing. The global rollout of the Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 starting in mid-March.

Samsung A50 features

It has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with a 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of an inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Samsung has packed a 4,000mAh battery, unnamed octa-core processor, and in-display fingerprint sensor

A triple camera setup on the back of the phone with a 25-megapixel sensor with auto-focus f/1.7 lens

A 5-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens

8-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.2 lens.

For selfies, the phone features a 25-megapixel sensor with fixed-focus f/2.0 lens on the front as well.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U screen with full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Other specifications

Phone includes a 4,000mAh battery and a rear capacitive fingerprint sensor.

On the imaging front, there is a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

A16-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens on the front of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A Series 2019 models run on an exact while the exact version is unclear now.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More